Cali Thornhill Dewitt Gives Artistic Statement to Converse and Slam Jam’s Radical Collaboration

Converse’s new Urban Utility collection delivers a series of structured staples that form a monotone utilitarian look that catapults the brand into contemporary street fashion.

The pieces, highlighted by the Utility Jacket (made from three-layer nylon waterproof, breathable GORE-TEX® fabric with fully sealed seams), Chuck ’70 Hiker (the original Chuck Taylor All Star reconstructed as a GORE-TEX® hiker) and Converse Jump Boot (a Jack Purcell-style ode to paratrooper footwear) are introduced through a radical collaboration between Converse, Italian streetwear powerhouse Slam Jam and artist Cali Thornhill Dewitt.